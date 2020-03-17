The Medical Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.0% over the next five years, will reach 8730 million US$ in 2023, from 3980 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study. Medical Robotics is a robot used in the medical sciences. They include, but are not limited to, surgical robots.

Robotics has a long, colorful history, but its applications have only recently impacted the healthcare industry. In 2000, the fields current main player, Intuitive Surgical, was one of the first firms to bring a surgical robot to market. At the time, the companies marketing was centered on remote surgical procedures. However, the ensuing years have seen the applications of this life-changing technology increase exponentially, to the point where the possibilities enabled by todays medical robots are endless.

Each participant sees added value in this technology: minimal invasiveness for the patient, enhanced microsurgery and precision capabilities for the surgeon, and cost optimization for the healthcare system due to patients shorter recovery time.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Medical Robotics Technologies Market are Intuitive surgical, Accuracy Inc., Stryker corporation, Hocoma AG, Mazor robotics, Titan Medical, Hansen medical Inc, Medtech S.A, Kuka Roboter GmbH, Irobot Corporation

Market Segment By Type –

• Surgical Robotics

• Rehabilitation Robotics

• Telepresence Robotics

• Other

Market Segment By Application –

• Hospital

• Clinic

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Medical Robotics Technologies Market

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Robotics Technologies Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Medical Robotics Technologies, with sales, revenue, and price of Medical Robotics Technologies, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Medical Robotics Technologies Market market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Robotics Technologies Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

