Gummy Vitamin is a vitamin supplement in form of gummies.

Colloidal vitamins play an important role in many fields.Huge downstream demand has driven the production of colloidal vitamins.The main sales markets are located in north American countries.After sweeping North America, the asia-pacific region and Europe also have strong purchasing markets.

The global Gummy Vitamin market is valued at 1884 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2792.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2020-2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/717641

This report focuses on Gummy Vitamin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gummy Vitamin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

Church & Dwight Co

Pharmavite

Nature’s Way

Smarty Pants Vitamins

Hero Nutritionals

Nature’s Bounty, Inc

Life Science Nutritionals

Rainbow Light

Herbaland

Olly Nutrition

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia

Segment by Type

Multi Vitamin

Single Vitamin

In the global gummy vitamin market, multivitamins are more popular than single vitamins, accounting for 70% of the market share in 2018.

Segment by Application

For Children

For Adult

In the global market for colloidal vitamins, children use a much higher proportion than adults do.Vitamins used by children account for 70% of the global market in 2018.