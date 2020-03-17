Aircraft lighting provides illumination for interior and exterior use. Aircraft in the study include airplanes, jets and helicopters. Lights on the exterior impart illumination for such operations as landing at night, safety from a mid-air collision. Interior lighting offers illumination for cockpits, cabins, instruments and other sections occupied by crew members and passengers. Some different lights, like the indicator and warning lights, indicate the operation status of equipment.

Scope of global Aircraft Lighting includes by End-user (Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Based on end-user, the market is divided into:

Commercial Aircrafts

Military Aircrafts

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

.Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

.Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players:

. Soderberg Manufacturing Co. Inc

.STG Aerospace Limited

.Honeywell International Inc.

.Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

.Astronics Corporation

.Bruce Aerospace Inc.

.United Technologies Corporation

.Cobham PLC

. Oxley Holdings Limited

. Heads Up Technologies Inc.

