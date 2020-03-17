The Global Smart Footwear Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The factors driving the growth of Smart Footwear market is the growing adoption of technology, rise in health awarness and an increase in R&D investment.

The factors driving the growth of smart footwear market is the rise in aging population that requires continuous monitoring, and fitness tracking.

Rsing product innovation leading to premiumization as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the smart footwear market in the coming years

One of the major challenges faced by the smart footwear market is the high cost of the smart footwear and continuous product innovation by different vendors is increasing the competition in the market and thus hindering the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America region held the largest market share in 2017 due to the presence of some leading Smart Footwear providers in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecasted years because Chinese companies are focusing on launching low cost smart wearables which increase its demand due to its affordability.

Key players covered in the report

• Adidas

• Nike

• Salted Venture

• Gtx Corp

• Digitsole

• Plantiga

• Retisense

• Garmin

• Kinematix

• Easyjet

Target Audience:

* Smart Footwear providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Application, and End UsersMarket Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Research Methodology :

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Global Smart Footwear Market — Industry Outlook

4 Global Smart Footwear Market By End Users Outlook

5 Global Smart Footwear Market By Application Outlook

6 Global Smart Footwear Market By Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

