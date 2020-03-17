The mapping grade GNSS receivers use the carrier wave data from only the L1 frequency, but have a precise crystal oscillator which reduces errors related to receiver clock jitter. This allows positioning errors on the order of one meter or less in real-time, with a differential GNSS signal received using a separate radio receiver. By storing the carrier phase measurements and differentially post-processing the data, positioning errors on the order of 10 centimeters are possible with these receivers.

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1281182

The increasing demand from the automotive sector are anticipated to drive the GNSS chip market. However, requirement of high capital investment is hindering the growth of the market.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Smartphones & Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-vehicle Systems

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Maritime

Agriculture

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Mediatek Inc.

STmicroelectronics N.V.

Broadcom Corporation

Intel Corporation

U-blox Holdings AG

Navika Electronics

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, type, and application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, type, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

GNSS chip Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Conten

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. GNSS chip Market Market— Market Overview

4. GNSS chip Market by Type Outlook

5. GNSS chip Market by Application Outlook

6. GNSS chip Market Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com