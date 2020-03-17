The global xylan market is segmented on the basis of type into hardwood xylan, cork xylan, arabinoxylan, glucose aldehyde acyl xylan, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biological sciences, agriculture, and others. The market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The global Xylan market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of type, the market is split into

Hardwood Xylan

Cork Xylan

Arabinoxylan

Glucose Aldehyde Acyl Xylan

Others

On the basis of application, the market is split into

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Biological Sciences

Agriculture

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

1 KERUI

2. Habio

3. Afine chemicals limited

4. Biochemical Group

5. Asure

6. Haihang Industry

7. Health Biochemical Group

8. ZhongYun

