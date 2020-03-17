Waterproofing is the process of making an object or structure waterproof or water-resistant so that it remains relatively unaffected by water or resisting the ingress of water under specified condition Increasing demand from the construction industry is one of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of Waterproofing Coating during the forecast period. On the contrary, high cost and product substitutes are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market. The global Waterproofing Coating market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into

Polyurethane

Polymer Cement Based

Others

On the basis of Application, the market is split into

Commercial

Industrial

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

2. Dr.Fixit Waterproofing Service

3. Perma Construction Aids Private Limited

4. NanoTech Coatings

5. ISOMAT

6. Archiproducts

7. VIP Coatings Europe GmbH

8. Akzo Nobel N.V.

9 Valspar

10. Dampney Co., Inc.

Table OF Content

Executive Summary Ntroduction Research Methodology Global Waterproofing Coating Market Overview Global Waterproofing Coating Market by Type Global Waterproofing Coating Market by Application Global Waterproofing Coating Market by Region North America Waterproofing Coating Market Europe Waterproofing Coating Market Asia Pacific Waterproofing Coating Market South America Waterproofing Coating Market Middle East & Africa Waterproofing Coating Market Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Waterproofing Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis Key Insights

