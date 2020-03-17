An Antistatic Mat or ESD Mat is a specially manufactured rubber or vinyl mat with conductive bottom layer to eliminate static electricity. These antistatic mat can be layed on floor or table top. Increasing demand from electrical & electronics industries and personal uses are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of Anti-static Mats during the forecast period. On the contrary, environmental concerns with the use of plastic is one of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

The global Anti-static Mats market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into

Rubber Mats

Polymer Mix

Antistatic Vinyl

Others

On the basis of Application, the market is split into

Personal

Commercial

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

1. Apache Mills

2. Botron Company Inc.

3. Crown Matting Technologies

4. NoTrax

5. Uline

6. Wearwell, LLC.

7. PCBA Tools Pvt. Ltd.

8. Shiva Industries

9 ESD CLEANROOM LIMITED Co., Ltd.

10. PB Statclean Solutions Private Limited

Key Benefits of the Report

Global, and regional, Type & Application market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Anti-static Mats equipment and other related technologies

Target Audience

Anti-static Mats Equipment & Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Anti-static Mats Market Overview

5. Global Anti-static Mats Market by Type

6. Global Anti-static Mats Market by Application

7. Global Anti-static Mats Market by Region

8. North America Anti-static Mats Market

9. Europe Anti-static Mats Market

10. Asia Pacific Anti-static Mats Market

11. South America Anti-static Mats Market

12. Middle East & Africa Anti-static Mats Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Anti-static Mats Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

