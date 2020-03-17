The global mica powder market is segmented on the basis of product type as wet ground and dry ground. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into plastics, automotive, and others. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Increasing demand from plastics industries is expected to drive the mica powder market during the forecast period. On the contrary, health effects can restrain the market.

On the basis of product type, the market is split into

Wet Ground

Dry Ground

On the basis of end user, the market is split into

Plastics

Automotive

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

1. Imerys Minerals

2. The Earth Pigments Company

3. Reade International

4. MATSUO SANGYO

5. Yamaguchi

6. Daruka International

7. Vinayaka Microns

