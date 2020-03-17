A polyester rope is a bundle of flexible synthetic fibers that are braided or twisted together to enhance its length and tensile strength Increasing demand from fishing industry to be used as fishing nets, twines, and ropes are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of Polyester Rope during the forecast period. On the contrary, instability in raw materials prices are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market. The global Polyester Rope market is segmented on the basis of Type, Applications and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into

Twisted

Strands

Braided

Others

On the basis of Applications, the market is split into

Fishing

Cranes

Construction

Mooring

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

1. Cittadini

2. Euronete

3. Samson Rope Technologies

4. Cortland Limited

5. TEUFELBERGER

6. LANEX a.s.

7. Touwfabriek Langman B.V.

8. MAGENTO, INC.

9 Axiom Cordages Limited

10. Yale Cordage

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, and regional, Type & Applications market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type and Applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

dentification of the key patents filed in the field of Polyester Rope equipment and other related technologies

