Scope of global forage seed market includes by Type (Alfalfa, Ryegrass), by Application (Poultry, Cattle), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Forage is a plant material, mainly plant leaves and stems, eaten by grazing livestock.

Increasing usage of forage seeds for feeding cattle, horses, dairy cows, goats, etc. to improve quality of meat & milk products is one of the major factor driving the growth of market. Moreover, low cost is anticipated to be a major opportunity for the market growth in forecast period.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

Alfalfa

Ryegrass

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Poultry

Cattle

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key Market Players:

MONSANTO COMPANY

LAND O’LAKES

ADVANTA SEEDS PTY LTD.

BRETTYOUNG

BARENBURG HOLDINGS B.V.

ALLIED SEED, LLC

AMPAC SEED CO.

IMPERIAL SEED LTD.

