Tungsten carbide with chemical formula WC is a compound containing tungsten and carbon atoms in equal parts. In its basic form it is a fine gray powder but with a process called sintering it can be molded into any shape and form. Increasing demand of tungsten carbide from aerospace, defense, and automotive industries are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of Tungsten Carbide during the forecast period. On the contrary, toxicity due to Tungsten carbide are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

The global Tungsten Carbide market is segmented on the basis of Type, Applications and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into

Powder

Pieces

Nano-sized powder

Others

On the basis of Applications, the market is split into

Machine Tools

Military

Sports

Jewelry

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

1. China Tungsten Online (Xiamen) Manu. & Sales Corp.

2. Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Co., Ltd.

3. GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co.,Ltd

4. Zhuzhou Lizhou Cemented Carbide Co.,Ltd

5. Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., ltd.

6. Global Tungsten & Powders Corp.

7. Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

8. Umicore

9 Reade International Corp.

10. Kennametal

