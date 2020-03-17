The global desalting and buffer exchange market is primarily segmented based on different products type, technique and regions. On the basis of products type, the market is divided into kits, cassettes & cartridges, spin columns, filter plates, membrane filters and other consumables and accessories. Depending on technique, it is categorized into filtration, ultrafiltration, dialysis, Desalting and buffer exchange is refers to the removal of salts from a sample, while buffer exchange refers to the replacement of one set of buffer salts with another set. Such as it separates proteins on the basis of their isoelectric point (pI). The market is witnessing significant growth, owing to rising adoption of buffer exchange and desalting during the formation of drugs and biological samples. However, chances of spreading contamination is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

On the basis of products type, the market is split into:

Kits

Cassettes & Cartridges

Spin Columns

Filter Plates

Membrane Filters

Other Consumables and Accessories

On the basis of technique, the market is split into:

Filtration

Ultrafiltration

Dialysis

Chromatography

Precipitation

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany,

Italy and Rest of EuropAsia-Pacific- China, Japan,

India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa,

Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

GE Healthcare

Danaher

Sartorius

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Overview

5. Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market, by Products Type

6. Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market, by Technique

7. Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market, by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights

