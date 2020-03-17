Scope of global semiconductor chemical vapor deposition (CVD) equipment market includes by Application (Foundry, Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM), Memory Manufacturers) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa). Semiconductor CVD equipment are used to produce semiconducting thin films and complex Nano and micro-structures. Various CVD processes include Atmospheric-Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition (AP CVD), Density-Plasma Chemical Vapor Deposition (LP CVD), Low-pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition (LP CVD), and Metal-organic Chemical Vapor Phase Deposition (MO CVD). The increasing demand for microelectronics and consumer electronic is anticipated to boost the semiconductor chemical vapor deposition (CVD) equipment market. However, lack of awareness is hindering the growth of the market.

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Foundry

Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM)

Memory Manufacturers

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players:

AIXTRON SE

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASM INTERNATIONAL

CVD Equipment Corporation

Kokusai Semiconductor Equipment Corporation (KSEC)

Lam Research Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

ULVAC, Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, and application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Equipment Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market Market— Market Overview

4. Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market by Application Outlook

5. Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

