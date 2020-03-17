The global metalworking fluid additives market is segmented on the basis of type into lubricity agents, emulsifiers, corrosion inhibitors, defomers, amines, biocides and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into metal removal, metal treating, metal forming, metal protection. Moreover, on the basis of region, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Increasing demand from the machinery & equipment industry is one of the major factor which is anticipated to drive the demand of metalworking fluid additives during the forecast period.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into

Lubricity Agents

Emulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Defomers

Amines

Biocides

Others

On the basis of application, the market is split into

Metal Removal

Metal Treating

Metal Forming

Metal Protection

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

1. The Lubrizol Corporation

2. Evonik Industries

3. BASF SE

4. Afton Chemical

5. Ingevity

6. Eastman Chemical Company

