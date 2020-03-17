Marine engines are types of automobile petrol or diesel engines which are specifically modified or designed for use in the marine environment. Rising progression in international marine load transport, introduction of smart engines for situational awareness and safety, and rise in sailing tourism are the major driving factors for global marine engine market. Scope of marine engine market includes by Type (Propulsion Engines, Two Stroke, Four Stroke, Gas Turbine, Diesel Electric, Auxiliary Engines, Generator Drive Engines, Others), by Application (Offshore Support Vessels, Commercial Vessels, Inland Waterways Vessels) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

However, rigorous environmental regulations on global level, dependency on heavy fuel as a prime fuel, instabilities in oil & gas prices are the major challenges for marine engine market. Regardless of these challenges, amplified marine budgets worldwide, and growing demand for dual-fuel engines will further create opportunities for marine engine market in the forecast period.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Propulsion Engines

Two Stroke

Four Stroke

Gas Turbine

Diesel Electric

Auxiliary Engines

Generator Drive Engines

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Offshore Support Vessels

Commercial Vessels

Inland Waterways Vessels

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players:

Caterpillar Corporate

Cummins Inc.

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Rolls-Royce Limited

Wartsila Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

GM Powertrain

Mercury Marine

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

