The Global Electronic Book Reader Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2027.

Scope of global Electronic Book Reader market includes – by Type (E Ink Screen, LCD Screen), by Connectivity Type (Only Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi and 3G), By Distribution Channel (Organized Retail Store, Unorganized Retail Store, E-Commerce) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

An E-book Reader is a portable electronic system for reading digital books and periodicals, also called as an electronic book reader. The e-book reader is generally designed to operate for long hours by consuming minimal power.

The growing adoption of e-books, growing e-learning market and increasing availability of free e-books on the internet are expected to drive the electronic book reader market. However, availability of cheaper tablets is expected to considerably be hampering the growth of the market.

The electronic book reader market is primarily segmented based on type, connectivity type, distribution channel and regions.

The key players profiled in the market include:

Rakuten Kobo, Inc.

Barnes & Noble

Amazon

Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd.

Onyx International Inc.

PocketBook International SA

Aluratek Inc.

Bookeen

ECTACO Inc.

Wexler Flex

……

Based on type, the market is divided into:

E Ink Screen

LCD Screen

Based on connectivity type, the market is divided into:

Only Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi and 3G

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into:

Organized Retail Store

Unorganized Retail Store

E-Commerce

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as, technological advancements, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and Type trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes

