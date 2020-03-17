The Global Data Center Infrastructure Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2026. Growing need for cloud storage and rise in the adoption of online and mobile computing services are the driving factors for Data Center Infrastructure market.

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/683807

Growing usage of social media has led to a rise in the number of data centers globally. The rise in the number of internet users will facilitate the need for more storage equipment thereby driving the data center infrastructure market. The costs of equipment and their complexity are expected to hinder the Data Center Infrastructure market. However, incorporation of open-source software and simple management tools in hyperscale servers will help eliminate hardware component use, and help to reduce the consumer cost.

North America dominates the Data Center Infrastructure market on account of increasing investments for technology development and low operation costs. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing markets over the forecast period on account of their growing demand for various IT applications.

The DCIM segment is expected to dominate the global Data Center Infrastructure market owing to the ability of the solutions to efficiently manage the facility operations and enhance the design and planning of the infrastructure.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Black Box Corporation, Dell, Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report

Global, Regional, Country, Product, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Product & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Data Center Infrastructure Product

Traders, Importer and Exporter

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

Global Data Center Infrastructure Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Product Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Data Center Infrastructure Market — Industry Outlook

4 Data Center Infrastructure Market Product Outlook

5 Data Center Infrastructure Market Application Outlook

6 Data Center Infrastructure Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

Disclaimer

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.