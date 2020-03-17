Boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) are structurally analogous to carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and possess equally impressive mechanical properties along with a different set of multifunctional properties including higher thermal stability than CNTs, wide band gap, electrical insulation, polarizability, high neutron absorption cross-section, and transparency in the visible region.

Scope of the Report:

The global production of BNNTs increased from 117.8 g in 2013 to 35954.9 g in 2019, at a CAGR of 213.99%.The global BNNTs market is valued at 38449.38 K USD in 2019 and is expected to reach 65903.93 K USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2019 and 2024. North America plays an important role in global BNNTs market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of BNNTs. The industry originated in the United States, and the United States has an absolute market share in the global market.

Boron nitride nanotubes reinforced with polymers have been shown to be even stronger than carbon nanotube composite counterparts. Like carbon, boron nitride can form single atom thick sheets that can roll up into cylinders to create nanotubes. Boron nitride nanotubes alone are almost as strong as carbon nanotubes, but their real advantage in a composite material is how strongly they can bind polymers. However, the major drawback of boron nitride nanotubes is their cost.

They sell for about 1100 USD/per gram in 2019, while carbon nanotubes cost between $10 and $20 per gram. The main reason boron nitride nanotubes are so expensive is because production volumes are still low. How to improve production efficiency is the key to reducing costs.

The worldwide market for Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 55 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Basic information

Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) industry analysis

Market entry and investment feasibility analysis

Report conclusion.

The major Key Players Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Tekna

BNNT

BN Nano

Nan Integris

…

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Business of Product Type etc.):

70%-90% Purity

90%-98% Purity

≥98% Purity

Product Applications (Industry Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Advanced Aerospace Materials

Synthetic and Biomedical

Piezoelectric Material

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT), with sales, revenue, and price of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT), in 2016 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

