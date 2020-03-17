Flavored water is a beverage consisting of water with added natural or artificial flavors, herbs, and sweeteners. Moreover, this water comprises lesser calories than non-diet soft drinks. It makes consumption of water easy among consumers, owing to its enhanced taste, which improves the health of consumers.

Increasing incidence of waterborne diseases and scarcity of tap water, increase in preference for low-calorie drinks are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, implementation of stringent regulations towards the use of plastics in packaging remains restraints for the market growth.

The global Flavored Bottled Water market is primarily segmented by type, applications and region.

Based on type, the market is split into:

* PET Bottles

* Glass Bottles

* Mason Jars

* Tumblers

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

* Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

* Independent Stores

* Online

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

* Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* PepsiCo Inc.

* Nestle Waters

* The Coca Cola Company

* Danone Group

* Mountain Valley Spring Company LLC

* DS Group

* CUTTING

* NEVIOT GLOBAL

* Blue Keld Spring Water

* The Daily Drinks Company

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, product Type and applications market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product Types and applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of flavored bottled water

Target Audience:

* Flavored bottled water manufacturer & Technology Providers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Raw Material Providers

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes