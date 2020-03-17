The Global Isoflavones Market has substituted derivatives of isoflavone, a type of naturally occurring isoflavonoids. Rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, rapidly increasing geriatric population, growth in demand for fortified food owing to the increasing health-consciousness amongst consumers are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, stringent regulatory requirements remain restraint for market growth.

The Key Players Profiled in the market: Cargill, ADM, BASF, DSM, Nexira, Shanghai Freemen, SK Bioland, Biomax, Avestia Pharma, Nutrascience Labs.

Moreover, increased investments in the region by leading players in the global sector are likely to drive the Isoflavones market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The global isoflavones market is primarily segmented by type, application and region.

Based on type, the market is split into:

Soy

Red Clover

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Others (Food, beverage).

Target Audience:

Isoflavones manufacturer & Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

Global Isoflavones Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Global Isoflavones Market — Market Overview

4. Global Isoflavones Market — Industry Trends

5. Global Isoflavones Market — Product Type Outlook

6. Global Isoflavones Market — Application Outlook

7. Global Isoflavones Market — By Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape & Company Profile.

