An assurance of significant quality service to customers is gaining significant importance and attention from industry players and is thus creating an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Limited awareness among customers is expected is hinder the growth of this market. Numerous exisiting and potential AWS customers are unaware of this service and its benefits which results in limited growth of this market.

Geographically, North America region is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to the significant merger & acquisition activities and the expansion of AWS offerings carried out by the leading players in this region.

Key players covered in the report

• Rackspace US INC

• Smartronix Inc

• Mission Cloud Services

• Claranet limited

• Capgemini

• DXC Technology Company

• ONICA

• Accenture

• Slalom

• Cloudreach

• Great Software Laboratory

Target Audience:

* AWS Managed Services providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Service Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

