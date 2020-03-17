The worldwide market for Biobanking Technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 2870 million US$ in 2023, from 1850 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

A biobank is a type of biorepository that stores biological samples (usually human) for use in research. Since the late 1990s biobanks have become an important resource in medical research, supporting many types of contemporary research like genomics and personalized medicine.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Biobanking Technologies Market are Thermo Fisher, Tecan Group, Qiagen, Hamilton, Brooks Automation, TTP Labtech, VWR, Promega, Worthington, Chart Industries, BD, Merck, Micronic, Panasonic, Greiner Bio One, Biokryo, Biobank, Biorep

Market Segment By Type –

• Equipment

• Consumables

Market Segment By Application –

• Regenerative Medicine

• Life Science

• Clinical Research

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

