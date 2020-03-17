This report examines the size of the global BFSI information technology market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global BFSI information technology market by company, region, type, and end-use industry.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) is a term used by companies to provide a range of these financial products / services such as universal banks. BFSI includes commercial banks, insurance companies, nonbank financial companies, cooperatives, pension funds, mutual funds and other small financial entities.

The vertical BFSI is one of the main targets of cybercriminals, given the sensitive information it holds. The vertical collects vital data, including financial and personal information from customers and employee information.Therefore, the vertical BFSI is still on the radar of cybersecurity product and service providers. With advances in cyber attacks, BFSI organizations are facing significant challenges in protecting their databases from internal and external hackers. This is a major factor that contributes to the high adoption of cybersecurity solutions in the BFSI vertical. This vertical is constantly improving its processing and transaction technologies.

In addition, the vertical continues to introduce new and improved financial products and services to improve its business operations. Cybercriminals are drawn to this vertical to capture sensitive customer information. Strict government regulations are another major factor driving the adoption of cybersecurity solutions in the BFSI sector.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is expected to further penetrate the BFSI sector in the coming years, with the aim of improving the customer experience and facilitating their operational processes. Automation of business processes by implementing AI technology is likely to reduce operational costs and speed up banking operations.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in terms of CAGR over the forecast period.

In 2017, the size of the BFSI global information technology market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018- period. 2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

Micro Focus

SAP

Cognizant

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

ECM

CRM

HCM

ERP

Artificial

intelligence Business Intelligence

Unified communications

Market segment by application, divided into

commercial banks

Insurance

companies Non-bank financial companies

Cooperatives

Others

The objectives of the study of this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the BFSI IT market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the BFSI IT market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Acteurs clés

BFSI IT Manufacturers

BFSI IT Distributors / Traders / Wholesalers

BFSI IT Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the BFSI IT market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

