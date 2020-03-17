This report examines the size of the global Big Data infrastructure market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global Big Data infrastructure market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Big data refers to a wide range of hardware, software, and services required for the processing and analysis of corporate data that is too large to be managed by traditional data processing tools. In this report, we have included a Big Data infrastructure, which mainly includes integrated hardware and software.

In this market research, analysts have estimated prominent factors, such as the growth of cloud-based Big Data analytics, to drive market growth over the forecast period. The growth of cloud-based Big Data analytics is driven by the benefits associated with its use. Cloud-based big data analytics not only help accelerate the potential of scalable analytics, but also provide a more convenient and organized way to access data.Some of the main technologies introduced for data processing in the cloud include Amazon Redshift data warehousing, Kinesis data processing service, BigQuery data analysis service and Bluemix. In 2015, the Americas dominated this market and represented an impressive market share of over 38%.

In 2017, the size of the global Big Data infrastructure market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018 period. -2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Dell

IBM

NetApp

Cisco

Intel

Oracle

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into a network of storage servers

Market segment by application, divided into

social networking websites

Financial services sector

Health sector

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the Big Data infrastructure market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the Big Data infrastructure market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on the data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders Big Data

infrastructure manufacturers

Big Data infrastructure distributors / traders / wholesalers

Big Data infrastructure sub-component

manufacturers Industry association

Downstream vendors

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the Big Data infrastructure market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

