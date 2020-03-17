This report studies the global ZigBee home automation market, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of development of ZigBee home automation in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Telegesis

Maven

Philips

Atmel

Digi

Silicon Laboratories

HDI Dune

Renesas

Global Cache

STMicroelectronics

BuLogics

GreenPeak

NXP Semiconductors

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into

solutions

chip 1

Modules transmitters – receivers

Microcontrollers

Other

Market segment by application, ZigBee Home Automation can be divided into

energy monitoring

3G / LTE Network

HVAC Controls

Security & Surveliance

Home Controls

Contents

Chapter 1: Presentation of the ZigBee Home Automation Sector

1.1 Presentation of the ZigBee Home Automation Market

1.1.1 Scope of the ZigBee Home Automation Product

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Size and Analysis of the ZigBee Home Automation Global Market by Region (2013 -2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 ZigBee home automation market by type

1.3.1 Single chip solutions

1.3.2 1 Transceivers

1.3.3 Modules

1.3.4 Microcontrollers

1.3. 5 Other

1.4 ZigBee Home Automation Market by end users / application

1.4.1 Energy monitoring

1.4.2 3G / LTE network

1.4.3 HVAC

checks 1.4.4 Security and surprises 1.4.5 Home checks

Chapter Two: Global Analysis of ZigBee Home Automation Competition by Players

2.1 Market Size ZigBee Home Automation (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter three: Company profiles (main players)

3.1 Telegese

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 General presentation of activities / companies

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 ZigBee Home Automation turnover (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.1. 5 Recent developments

3.2 Maven

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 General presentation of activities / companies

3.2.3 Products, services and solutions

3.2.4 ZigBee Home Automation turnover (millions of USD) (2013-2018 )

3.2.5 Recent developments

3.3 Phil

To continue…

