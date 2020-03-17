Premium Market Insights reports titled “Cloud API Market” and forecast to 2026 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Cloud API market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Cloud API operates as a middleware between systems or applications to ensure communication between these applications efficiently. The APIs are an intermediator that serves as an interface between different software applications and end users. This allows APIs to automatically use programming code to grant access to information and/or functionality between software, without having the developers to learn how the other system works. Through cloud APIs, software engineers can share information exchange much more efficiently throughout the software lifecycle.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– CA, Inc.

– Dell, Inc.

– Google Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Salesforce.com, Inc.

– SAP SE

– TIBCO Software Inc.

Rise in digitalization and cloud transformation activities among various industry verticals across the globe are key factors expected to drive the growth of the global cloud API market during the forecast period. Ongoing modernization of existing applications and increase in demand for technologically advanced software and hardware are some of the major factors that fuel the growth of the cloud API market. However, concerns associated with cloud security and applications modification are expected to hinder the growth of the cloud API market to a certain extent. On the contrary, proliferation of cloud native applications among cloud API players across the globe is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global cloud API market during the forecast period.

The cloud API market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, industry vertical and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into PaaS APIs, SaaS APIs, IaaS APIs and cross-platform APIs. On the basis of enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, education, healthcare, media & entertainment and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

