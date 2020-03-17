Biometrics-as-a-Service is a centralized biometric database on the internet, which is used for authentication of a person based on a set of recognizable and verifiable data, which is unique and specific to them. The technology is considered widely useful as it lowers cost and helps customers to blend in different modalities to develop best use cases for different organizations and permit rapid integration with existing business intelligence and systems. BaaS has been significantly adopted among different industries, including government, fintech and private companies, owing to its existing features associated with SaaS. Several benefits such as high reliability, cost-efficiency and instant deployment are shifting the attention of different SMEs toward its adoption.

Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00021304

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

– Fujitsu Limited

– Accenture Plc.

– Aware Inc.

– Leidos Holdings, Inc.

– BioID

– M2SYS Technology – Kernell? Inc

– Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC

– IDEMIA

– Imageware Systems Incorporated

– Iritech, Inc.

Make an Enquiry about This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/AMR00021304

Increase in the adoption of cloud-based biometrics, supported by numerous factors such as growing cyber-attacks, stringent government regulations for data security and demand for cost-efficient biometrics are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, growth of IoT landscape and increase in BYOD adoption among enterprises also fuels the growth of the market. However, security and privacy concerns of biometric data stored on cloud hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in the adoption of cloud-based biometrics among developing economies, due to rise in the cloud industry and integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are anticipated to provide major opportunities for the market.

The market is segmented into component, organization size, modality, industry vertical and region. In terms of component, it is segmented into solution and services. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of modality, the market is divided into unimodal biometrics and multi-modal biometrics. As per industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense, IT & telecom, education and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

For Purchase this report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00021304

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876