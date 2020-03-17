Carpooling Industry Premium Report have an extensive study based on Major Players, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape which will provide a comprehensive view of Carpooling Market.

Carpooling is the involvement of car journeys so that more than one individual travels in a car, and avoids the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves. The need to reduce urban traffic congestion and demand for cost effective mode of commute with better comfort are the key factors driving the growth of carpooling market. Rising penetration of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and others is projected to drive the carpooling market. Rising need for personal mobility in the wake of rising urbanization and fall in car ownership is likely to drive the demand for carpooling market.

Government initiatives to minimize the Co2 Reduction is likely to drive the carpooling market. Increasing the user base among millennials and potential generation Z and the development of autonomous vehicles for ride sharing are providing opportunities for the carpooling market. Factors such as resistance from traditional transport services and varying transport policies of different countries might hamper the carpooling market. The profitability and sustainability model are few challenges that might hamper the carpooling market.

Key Players Leading the Market

Aptiv

Autolib’

Blablacar

Cambio CarSharing



Didi Chuxing Technology Co

Gett

Grab

Ola (Ani Technologies)

Uber Technologies Inc.

The carpooling market is segmented on the basis of service type, and business model. On the basis of service type, market is segmented as E-Hailing, Car Sharing, and Car Rental, Station-Based Mobility. On the basis of business model, market is segmented as business to business (B2B), business to consumer (B2C), and Peer to Peer (P2P).

The report analyzes factors affecting Carpooling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Carpooling market in these regions.

