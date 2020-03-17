According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Aircraft Lighting Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global aircraft lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$3.03 Bn by 2025.

The global aircraft lighting market is experiencing a decent growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario. The market for aircraft lighting consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced technologies and products to their customers.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAD100001369/

The aircraft manufacturers on the other hand, are procuring the advanced technologies from the aircraft component manufacturers to deliver aircrafts integrated with enhanced technologies. This factor is helping the market for aircraft lighting to surge over the period. Moreover, the increase in defense budgets in developing countries as well as developed regions, is facilitating the military forces to procure increased numbers of advanced technology aircrafts as well as aircraft components including different lighting solutions. This factor is helping in proliferation of aircraft lighting market in the current scenario. . Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by three major factors, such as rising demand for energy efficient aircraft lights and noteworthy increase in aircraft deliveries.

The aircraft industry builds aircraft and manufactures aircraft parts, in turn, supports aviation in their maintenance. Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer, Beech Aircraft Corporation, and Cessna Aircraft Company are few of the major companies in aircraft manufacturing. In 2017, Airbus has exceeded its aircraft manufacturing and delivery targets by supplying 718 aircrafts to various customers across the globe as compared to 688 commercial aircrafts in 2016. The deliveries of aircrafts included 78% A320 family aircrafts, 11% of A350 family aircrafts, 9% of A330 family aircrafts and 2% of A380 family aircrafts. Airbus also delivered 19 A400M to its military customers in 2017. The company recorded a net orders of 1,109 units in the same year. The closest competitor of Airbus, the US based aircraft manufacturer, Boeing also delivered 763 commercial aircrafts, and 60 military aircrafts in 2017.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPAD100001369/

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the largest aircraft lighting market share.

Based on system type, the aircraft cabin lights segment is projected to dominate the aircraft lighting market.

LED lights segment held the largest market share by technology.

Interior segment dominated the market by light type.

Based on fit type, line fit dominated the market.

Fixed wing aircraft held the largest market share by aircraft type.

Based on end user, commercial segment dominated the market.

The most prominent region in the current market scenario stands for Asia Pacific owing to the rapid procurement of aircraft by the commercial airlines and defense forces. The market for aircraft lighting is foreseen to witness an expeditionary growth in Asia Pacific region, pertaining to the huge demand for modification or retrofitting of advanced lighting solutions. Asia Pacific is followed by Middle East and Africa region, with the second largest market share in the global aircraft lighting market. Globally recognized and large number of commercial aircraft fleet, Emirates, followed by Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines invest significant amounts in procurement of newer aircrafts and also in modification of their existing fleet. The airlines constantly focuses on enhancing customer experience, thereby, retrofitting the aircrafts with advanced lighting systems is one of the major trends prevailing in the region.

The market for aircraft lighting market is concentrated with large number of players operating in the field. The major companies operating in the market includes Honeywell International Inc., Cobham Plc., Zodiac Aerospace, STG Aerospace Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Astronics Corporation, Oxley Group, United Technologies Corporation, and Bruce Aerospace.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAD100001369/

Reasons To buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the aircraft lighting market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering in developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to segmentations like system type, technology, light type, fit type, aircraft type, end user.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]