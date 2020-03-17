The New Report “Equipment Monitoring Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Equipment Monitoring Market size is fueled by the growing demand for predictive maintenance of components and the in-service devices. The industries are concentrating on these maintenance strategies for efficient operations and reducing the equipment repair cost. This aids the organizations in refining operational efficiency and asset management. The combination of these systems with a predictive maintenance concept helps small companies improve their maintenance capabilities and machine lifecycles. The equipment monitoring systems have a high demand in the equipment monitoring market due to their benefits such as security provision, fleet control, site efficiency, and health and safety monitoring.

The raised government initiatives in different countries that focus on industrial automation and digitization are the significant factors driving the growth of the equipment monitoring market. However, high initial costs required for implementing these systems in various high-end and low applications is the major factor restraining the growth of the equipment monitoring market. Moreover, reduced cost of IoT component leading to cost-effective equipment monitoring, the advancement of wireless technology in equipment monitoring systems, and adoption of equipment monitoring systems are some of the factors anticipated to create new opportunities for the equipment monitoring market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Emerson Electric Co., 2. Honeywell, 3. National Instruments, 4. PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, 5. PR?FTECHNIK Dieter Busch GmbH, 6. Rockwell Automation, Inc., 7. Siemens, 8. SKF Group, 9. SPM Instrument AB, 10. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Equipment Monitoring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global EQUIPMENT MONITORING are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading EQUIPMENT MONITORING Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global equipment monitoring market is segmented on the basis of type, process, deployment, industry. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as vibration monitoring, thermal monitoring, lubrication monitoring, corrosion monitoring, noise monitoring, motor current monitoring, GPS tracking, alarm monitoring. On the basis of process, the market is segmented as online equipment monitoring, portable equipment monitoring. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on premise, cloud. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as oil and gas, power generation, metals and mining, chemicals, automotive, aerospace and defense, food and beverages, marine, others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Equipment Monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Equipment Monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

