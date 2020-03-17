Power Line Communication (PLC) Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Power Line Communication (PLC) Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( ABB, General Electric, Siemens, AMETEK, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Devolo, Cypress Semiconductor, ST Microelectronics, Panasonic, Microchip, Qualcomm Atheros, TP-Link Technologies, NETGEAR, NXP Semiconductor NV, Sigma Designs, Zyxel Communications, Renesas Electronics Corporation ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Power Line Communication (PLC) market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Power Line Communication (PLC), Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Power Line Communication (PLC) Market: Power Line Communication (PLC) is a communication technology that enables sending data over existing power cables. This means that, with just power cables running to an electronic device (for example) one can both power it up and at the same time control/retrieve data from it in a half-duplex manner.

Europe held the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Europe was the first region in terms of wide-scale adoption of power line communication technology, especially for the advanced metering application. This is one of the major factors that have led to the dominant position of Europe in the said market.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Power Line Communication (PLC) in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Narrowband PLC

☯ Broadband PLC

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Power Line Communication (PLC) in each application, can be classified into:

☯ Residential

☯ Commercial

☯ Smart Grid

☯ Automotive

☯ Others

Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

