Thermal Energy Storage to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2025

The global Thermal Energy Storage market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Thermal Energy Storage market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources. In the Thermal Energy Storage market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Thermal Energy Storage market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

The report also provides detailed industry analysis of the global thermal energy storage market with the help of Porter's Five Forces model. This model helps understand the five major forces that affect the industry structure and profitability in the global thermal energy storage market. Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition are the forces analyzed through the model.

The study also includes the value chain of the global thermal energy storage market, which provides a glimpse of the upstream, midstream, and downstream players involved in the business as well as their interaction with end-users of technologies. Market share analysis has been conducted considering the thermal energy storage system/capacity installed and the upcoming thermal energy storage projects. The attractiveness analysis involves benchmarking and ranking each technology and region on the basis of numerous parameters. The parameters selected are likely to significantly affect demand for each technology in the current scenario as well as in the near future.

The technology segment analysis has been carried out on the global and regional level. The overall thermal energy storage market has been bifurcated into sensible heat, latent heat, and thermochemical storage technology segments. Primary end-user applications of thermal energy storage systems identified in this market study include commercial and industrial, utilities, and residential applications.

Key participants in the global thermal energy storage market include CALMAC, EVAPCO, Inc., Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I), and Goss Engineering, Inc. Other market players that have been profiled in this report include Abengoa Solar, S.A., Baltimore Aircoil Company, Burns & McDonnell, Caldwell Energy, FAFCO Thermal Storage Systems, and TAS Energy. This report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Thermal Energy Storage Market: Technology Segment Sensible Heat Latent Heat Thermochemical Heat



Global Thermal Energy Storage Market: End Use Segment Commercial and Industrial Utilities Residential



Global Thermal Energy Storage Market: Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

