Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices Market accounted to USD 9 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

This Enzyme Immunoassay Reagents and devices market research report contains the most recent market information with which companies can get in depth analysis of healthcare industry and future trends. Wide-ranging evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions has also been studied in this report. This Enzyme Immunoassay Reagents and devices market research report offers wide-ranging analysis of the market structure for healthcare industry along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. It offers key measurements, status of the manufacturers and proves to be a significant source of direction for the businesses and organizations.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in Enzyme Immunoassay Reagents and devices market are Novozymes, DSM, DuPont, Siemens, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Abbott, Danaher Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, bioMerieux SA, Promega Corporation, Medical Expo., Roche Diagnostics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sartorius AG, Abbott Laboratories, Phoenix Pharmaceuticals.Sysmex Corporation (Japan), DiaSorin (Italy), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), PerkinElmer (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Mindray (China), Bio-Techne Corporation (US) among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, researchers from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) developed a new method which can detect small molecules with 50 times greater sensitivity. This process includes a competitive immunoassay technique to find good results.

In February 2016, Enzyme Novozymes restructures operates into three divisions which are household care, technical industries agriculture and bioenergy and food and beverage. The total cost of reorganization will be DKK 60-70 million by the end of the year.

Market Drivers

Increasing aging population is going to act as driving agent for the market.

Increasing awareness is positively impacting the market.

Novel biomarkers and innovative technologies

Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases

Market Restraint

Low detection limits will act as one of the pitfalls for the market.

Segmentation: Global Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices Market

By Technology

(Enzyme Immunoassays, Fluorescent Immunoassays, Chemiluminescence, Immunoassays, Radioimmunoassay and Others),

Product Type

(Analyzers and Reagents),

Application

(Oncology, Infectious diseases, Cardiology, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Autoimmunity, Toxicology, Hematology, Neonatal screening, and Others),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Laboratories, Academics, Pharmaceutical Industries (CRO’S, Biotech) and Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

Global Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

