Clothes and sneakers Retailing in Singapore, Marketplace Stocks, Abstract and Forecasts to 2022

“Clothes & sneakers Retailing in Singapore, Marketplace Stocks, Abstract and Forecasts to 2022″, supplies information for ancient and forecast retail gross sales, and in addition comprises data at the industry setting and nation possibility associated with Singapore retail setting. As well as, it analyzes the important thing client developments influencing Singapore clothes and sneakers trade.

The sphere is the second one biggest on the subject of price gross sales with gross sales achieving SGD5.5 billion in 2017 and gross sales are forecast to sign up a CAGR of two.4% right through 2017-2022 to achieve SGD6.3 billion by means of 2022.

Main Firms Discussed:

UNIQLO

qoo10

Takashimaya

OG

Tangs

DFS

H&M

Isetan

Bhg

Zara (Franchise)

What else does this document be offering?

– In-depth research of the most recent developments in client buying groceries, protecting the criteria using buying groceries, client insights, marketplace dynamics

– The document additionally main points main outlets in clothes and sneakers class team with their product proposition research and marketplace positioning in 2017 along side fresh key tendencies

– Marketplace insights in accordance with client developments, converting financial and demographic components, generation inventions, and different macroeconomic components

– Retail gross sales and the fastest-growing product classes in clothes and sneakers sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of fixing retail dynamics in clothes and sneakers sector.

Scope

– Singapore retail marketplace is forecasted to develop at a CAGR of three.0% right through 2017-2022

– Upward thrust in vacationers and growth in financial system drove sector gross sales in 2017

– Clothes class to sign up enlargement buoyed by means of emerging tourism and wages

– Rising financial system set to force class gross sales thru 2022

– On-line channel gross sales undermine gross sales of specialist outlets

– Expanding adoption of on-line channel set to propel gross sales thru 2022

– Uniqlo, the quick type store, leads the marketplace with a 4.4% proportion in 2017

– qoo10 registered the easiest enlargement right through 2016-2017.

