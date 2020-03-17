Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Wireline Logging Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Wireline Logging Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Wireline Logging Services. According to AMA, the Global Wireline Logging Services market is expected to see growth rate of 11.25% and may see market size of USD43.52 Billion by 2024.

This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Baker Hughes, a GE company (United States), Schlumberger Limited (United States), Casedhole Solutions (United States), Superior Energy Services (United States), Expro International Group Holdings (United Kingdom), Halliburton Company (United States), Nabors Industries Ltd (Bermuda), Weatherford International plc (United States), Superior Energy Services, Inc (United States) and OilSERV FZCO (United Arab Emirates)

Wireline logging is the process of measuring the properties of a formation to take correct decisions for drilling and production operations. Whereas, wireline logging services are the services that provide proper measurement using electrical and mechanical instrument and equipment. The demand for wireline logging services has been increasing due to rising shale gas production & exploration and increasing well integrity concerns due to Deepwater geo-hazards and technological advancement such as real-time logging. Additionally, rising discoveries of new oil & gas field in many geographical areas such as the United Kingdom have been supplementing the overall growth of the market.

Market Trend

Rising Discoveries of New Oil & Gas Field in Many Geographical Areas such as the United Kingdom

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand due to Continuously Rising shale gas production and exploration

Increasing Well Integrity Concerns due to Deepwater Geo-Hazards and Technological Advancement such as Real Time Logging

Opportunities

Increasing Investment in an Oil and Gas Sector and Increasing Oil Production

Growing E&P Spending due to Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies Particularly From Asian Countries

Restraints

Rising Environmental Concern across the Globe

Challenges

High Initial Investment due to High Cost of Equipment and Tools

The Global Wireline Logging Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Wireline Type (E-Line, Slickline), Hole Type (Cased Hole, Open Hole), Service Type (Production and Injection Performance Evaluation, Stimulation Performance Evaluation, Water Shutoff determination, Tubing and Multiple Casing Integrity, Acoustic Leak Detection, Perforation, Pipe Recovery, Cased Hole Formation Evaluation, Interval Isolation and Borehole Seal, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wireline Logging Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Wireline Logging Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Wireline Logging Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Wireline Logging Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Wireline Logging Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Wireline Logging Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Wireline Logging Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Wireline Logging Services Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



