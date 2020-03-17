HTF Market Report released a new research document of 122 pages on industry titled as ‘India E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook, 2022’with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period.

Summary

E-commerce market in India has been experiencing astonishing growth and successfully changing the way people transact. Increasing internet and smart phone penetration, growing acceptability of online payment and favourable demographics has provided a unique opportunity for e-commerce companies to connect with their customers. E-commerce is probably creating the biggest disruption in the retail industry and this trend will continue in the years to come. Almost everything is sold on the internet now and this means that pretty much all of the retail industry faces the challenges of either being a part of e-commerce or taking head on. E-commerce is also playing a major role in driving the demand of e-commerce logistics for distribution and reach of goods or parcel to the end consumer. During festival sales in September and October, businesses boom in the logistics and courier companies of the country. Further, government initiative in infrastructure development and GST implementation has affected the market in a very positive way. The logistics service providers are now at liberty to draw location of warehouses and network routes resulting in building an agile and efficient supply chain model.

According to ‘India E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook, 2022’, e-commerce logistics market is dominant by Blue Dart in India holding more than 15% market share. The industry is fragmented with 14 different players holding 90% of the total market. E-commerce focused logistics service providers like Delhivery and Ecom has also been gaining traction in the market by holding more than 20% of the market share together. Moreover, Captive logistics arms Amazon transportation and GoJavas have increased the competition in e-commerce logistics and both the players together hold more than 25% of the market share. Logistics is a key enabler of e-commerce and also a source of competitive advantage and differentiation for e-commerce companies.

Traditional logistics involved the movement of goods from manufacturing hubs to consumption centres via a linear routing mechanism. E-commerce logistics is a combination of ‘one to one’, ‘many to one’, and ‘one to many’ routing based on goods availability and destinations. The logistics needs of e-commerce firms are evolving rapidly. This involves scaling up to meet service levels, increased focus on tier II and tier III cities, COD and reverse logistics. Logistics service providers in e-commerce retail industry are coming up with innovative logistics models such as outsourcing last mile deliveries to Hyperlocal e-commerce logistic service providers. There is also increasing trend of e-commerce retailers managing special services such as time bound deliveries, card swipe at delivery and other value added services in-house, while outsourcing the standard deliveries to 3PLs. However, with the growing demand from customers and the need to attain a competitive advantage, specialised services might increase in the near future and thereby, resulting in the outsourcing of these services to 3PLs as well.

Covered in the Report:

• India E-commerce Retail Industry

• India Logistics Market Overview

• India E-commerce Logistics Market Outlook

• India Postal Service Market Outlook

‘India E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook, 2022’ discusses the following aspects of e-commerce logistics in India:

How it will help solving your strategic decision making process??

The report gives an in-depth understanding of e-commerce logistics market in India:

– India E-Commerce Retail Industry Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India E-Commerce Retail Industry Market Size By GMV & Forecast

– India E-Commerce Retail Industry Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Category, By Channel, By Payment Mode, By Region, By Tier, By City, By Gender

– India Logistics Market Overview (Surface Express, Air Cargo and Railway Parcel)

– India E-Commerce Logistics Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India E-Commerce Logistics Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Category, By Type of Logistics Service Provider, By Region

– India Postal Service Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Logistics Aggregator Overview

– Online Transporter Aggregator Market Overview

– Pricing Analysis

– Key Vendors in this Market Space

– Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of e-commerce logistics in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. India E-Commerce Retail Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Size

2.1.1. By Value

2.1.2. By GMV (Gross Merchandise Value)

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Category

2.2.3. By Channel (PC v/s Mobile)

2.2.4. By Payment Mode

2.2.5. By Region

2.2.6. By Tier & By City

2.2.7. By Gender

2.3. E-Tailing Business Models

2.4. Consumer Buying Behaviour While Making Online Purchases

2.5. Government Initiatives in E-commerce Market

3. India Logistics Market Overview

3.1. India Surface Express Market Overview

3.2. India Air Cargo Market Overview

3.3. India Railway Parcel Market Overview

4. India E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Category

4.2.3. By Type of Logistics Service Provider

4.2.4. By Region

4.3. Pin Code Coverage (Prepaid and COD) of Top 11 Players

4.4. Pricing Analysis (With All Components)

4.4.1. FedEx

4.4.2. India Post

4.4.3. Ecom Express

4.4.4. Pricing of Other Prominent Logistics Service Providers (7 Companies)

4.5. Cash on Delivery Scenario

4.6. Returns: Cause & Effect

4.7. Reverse Logistics Scenario

4.8. Logistics Aggregator Overview (Shiprocket, Zepo, Shipyaari, etc.)

5. India Postal Service Market Outlook

6. India E

….Continued

