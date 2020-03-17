HTF Market Report released a new research document of 56 pages on industry titled as ‘India Pet Care Market Overview, 2017-2022’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes important players/vendors such as Mars International India Private Limited, Venky’s (India) Limited, Royal Canin India Private Limited etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period.

Summary

The report titled “India Pet Care Market Overview, 2017-2022” provides a comprehensive analysis of the pet care market in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data – thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through four years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. HTF Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. Additionally, the report includes a brief guide on global pet care market.

India Pet Care Market Overview, 2017-2022

India pet care market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 20% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22, on account of rising nuclear families, double income households, change in lifestyle, urbanization and increasing pet ownership. Delayed parenthood witnessed in most urban and newly married couples has eventually increased the pet adoption ratio in the country, thus making it an emotional stimulant. Entry and expansion of many players into the pet care industry forecast a positive view for the market in India. Due to certain social and cultural constrictions, dog populations vastly outnumber that of cats in India. The hectic and tiresome lifestyles developed due to modernization has made most urban dwellers time-handicapped, leading to an increased preference for commercial packaged pet foods. Hence, pet food is the major segment in India capturing more than two-third of the market revenues whereas pet accessories, grooming and healthcare are growing rapidly into urban markets.

Major players operating in the pet care market of India are Mars International India Private Limited, Venky’s (India) Limited, Royal Canin India Private Limited, Indian Broiler Group and Provimi Animal Nutrition India Private Limited.

Objective of the study:

• To present a global and Indian overview on pet care industry.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Global Pet Care, in terms of value.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India Pet Care, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast pet care market on the basis of segments like pet food, pet accessories, pet grooming and pet healthcare.

• To further define and forecast India Pet Food Market on the basis of product type (dry food, wet food and others) and pet type (dog food, cat food and others).

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the pet care industry of India.

Approach for the Report:

HTF Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the pet care market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. and also helped us to identify various small players who otherwise have less presence on the web.

HTF Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, HTF Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of pet care products were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the Report:

“India Pet Care Market Overview, 2017-2022’” discusses the following aspects of pet care market in India:

– Global Pet Care Market Outlook

– Global Pet Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Global Pet Care Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Country

– Global Pet Food Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Global Pet Accessories Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Global Pet Grooming Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Global Pet Healthcare Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Pet Care Market Outlook

– India Pet Care Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Pet Care Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Segment, By Pet Adoption Type

– India Pet Food Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Pet Food Market Segmental Analysis: By Product Type, By Pet Type

– India Pet Accessories Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Pet Grooming Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Pet Healthcare Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Key Vendors in this market space

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to pet industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

