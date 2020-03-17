HTF Market Report released a new research document of 166 pages on industry titled as ‘India Yogurt Market Outlook, 2023’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes important players/vendors such as Amul, Mother Dairy, Nestlé, and Britannia etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period.

India Yogurt Market Outlook, 2023′ gives a comprehensive analysis on the Yogurt industry of India. Since last few years, India is experiencing a major growth in the Yogurt sales. Increasing awareness about health benefit of yogurt, changing taste and preferences of consumers, availability of raw material have helped Yogurt market to grow considerably. In addition to this, innovations in products, cold chain facility are also driving the Yogurt industry.

India Yogurt market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 12% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22, on account of rising health awareness, change in lifestyle, urbanization, and entry of International as well domestic players. Overall Yogurt market is segmented into Organised and Unorganised market. Organised yogurt market is further segmented into Retail yogurt market and Yogurt Service chain market. Retail yogurt market is made up of Spoonful yogurt and Drinkable yogurt. Again, Spoonful Yogurt is divided in three categories as per its form viz. Plain/Natural, Frozen and other. On the other side, Drinkable Yogurt has three product type viz. Buttermilk, Lassi and others. Yogurt service chain also offers Spoonful Yogurt (Flavoured & Fruited Frozen yogurt) and Drinkable Yogurt (Smoothie). Major players operating in the Yogurt market of India are: National level players like Amul, Mother Dairy, Nestlé, and Britannia; Regional players as Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, Parag Milk & Milk Products, Himalaya International, Tirumala Milk Products, The Nilgiri Dairy Farm, and VRS Foods; International entrants in the markets e.g. Danone, Fonterra, etc. There are service chains also for e.g Team24 Foods & Beverages Private Limited (Flavours24), Maez One Retail and Food Private Limited (Red Mango), Brand Calculus Franchising (India) Private Limited (Kiwi kiss), Polo Foods QSR Private Limited, MOI Retail Private Limited, Fonterra India Private Limited, PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. , Modern Cream Dairy Industries Pvt. Ltd.

With the advent of functional products, and the emphasis on low calorie, low sugar, digestive products, the yogurt industry is undergoing a paradigm shift. Instead of the traditional milk, cheese, and butter concepts, more functional products such as yogurt and it’s other form are now being accepted as the medium of delivery for beneficial functional ingredients. The Indian palate is well-accustomed to the taste of not only plain yogurt but also such form and taste variants as Lassi, Chaas, Srikhand, Mishti Doi, Raita, etc. With the broad consumer acceptance of packaged yogurt and frozen yogurt products which satisfy their lifestyle and convenience needs, the market is expected to grow, encouraging more regional, national, and international players to enter the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Scope & Methodology

3. Investments in Indian Dairy Industry

4. Global Yogurt Market Outlook

5. India Yogurt Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share By Organized Vs. Unorganized

5.3. India Organized Yogurt Market Outlook

5.3.1. Market Size By Value

5.3.1.1. Overall Market

5.3.1.2. Spoonful Yogurt Market

5.3.1.3. Drinkable Yogurt Market

5.3.2. Market Share

5.3.2.1. By Category (Spoonful Vs. Drinkable)

5.3.2.2. By Packaged/ Retail Vs. Service Chain

5.4. India Unorganized Yogurt Market Outlook

6. India Packaged/ Retail Yogurt Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Company

6.2.2. By Region

6.2.3. By Category

6.3. India Packaged/ Retail Spoonful Yogurt Market

6.3.1. Market Size By Value

6.3.1.1. Overall Market

6.3.1.2. Plain/ Natural Yogurt Market

6.3.1.3. Frozen Yogurt Market

6.3.2. Market Share

6.3.2.1. By Company

6.3.2.2. By Product Type

6.3.3. Packaging Analysis

6.3.4. Product Price & Variant Analysis

6.4. India Packaged/ Retail Drinkable Yogurt Market

6.4.1. Market Size By Value

6.4.1.1. Overall Market

6.4.1.2. Buttermilk Market

6.4.1.3. Lassi Market

6.4.2. Market Share

6.4.2.1. By Company

6.4.2.2. By Product Type

6.4.3. Packaging Analysis

6.4.4. Product Price & Variant Analysis

7. India Yogurt Service Chain Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.1.1. Overall Market

7.1.2. Spoonful Yogurt Market (Frozen)

7.1.3. Drinkable Yogurt Market (Yogurt Based Smoothies)

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Company

7.2.2. By Category

7.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis

8. India Economic Profile

9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

10. PEST Analysis

11. Trade Dynamics

11.1. Import

11.2. Export

12. Channel Partn

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

