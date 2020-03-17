HTF Market Report released a new research document of 120 pages on industry titled as ‘India Fairness Cream & Bleach Market Outlook, 2023’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes important players/vendors such as Dabur India Limited, ITC Limited, Emami Limited, Hindustan Unilever etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period.

Summary

India Fairness Cream & Bleach Market Outlook, 2023′ gives a comprehensive analysis on the fairness cream and bleach industry of India. Since last few years, India is experiencing a major growth in the sales of fairness cream & bleaching cream. Increasing emphasis on looks and appearance, awareness regarding harmful effects of UV rays and other climatic factors, influence of media and bollywood, brands endorsements by bollywood stars and cricketers, societal pressure to look well groomed has helped fairness cream & bleach market to grow considerably. In addition to this, entry of international players in the market, e-commerce sale, and strong distribution network are also driving the fairness cream & bleaching industry.

India fairness cream & bleach market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23. The market is divided into fairness cream market and fairness bleach market. The fairness cream market is further sub-divided into women’s fairness cream and men’s fairness cream market. There are lots of national and international players present in the fairness cream & bleach market of India. Some of these national players include Dabur India Limited, ITC Limited, Emami Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, etc. while L’Oreal India Private Limited, Nivea India Private Limited, P&G, Avon Beauty Products India Private Limited are some of the international players present in the Indian market. The fairness cream & bleach market have come a long way in the country. Earlier, only women oriented fairness cream were sold in the market, but with increasing desire of men to improve their appearance and to look well groomed has made the players to manufacture fairness cream specially designed for men.

Emami Limited, Hindustan Unilever, L’Oreal are some of the major players in the men’s fairness cream segment. In addition to this, brands are doing their product endorsement by famous Bollywood stars and cricketers so as to increase the sales and presence of their brands. The bleaching cream market is comparatively a low key market but in future, fairness bleach cream are expected to grow robustly. Demand from single working women, self actualization like to increase one’s confidence, desire to look beautiful and fair are some of the factors which are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. The fact that bleaching gives an instant fairer look unlike fairness creams which have to be applied for long months – will spur the demand for the former. In this fast paced life, women’s have a low patience level and thus they would prefer an instant product rather than a long treatment.

Covered in the Report:

• Fairness Cream

• Women’s Fairness Cream

• Men’s Fairness Cream

• Fairness Bleach

“India Fairness Cream & Bleach Market Outlook, 2023” discusses the following aspects of fairness cream & bleach in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of the fairness cream & bleach market in India:

– Global Fairness Cream & Bleach Market Outlook

– India Fairness Cream & Bleach Market Outlook

– India Fairness Cream & Bleach Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Fairness Cream & Bleach Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

– India Fairness Cream Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Fairness Cream Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand, By Region, By Gender

– India Women’s Fairness Cream Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Women’s Fairness Cream Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand

– India Men’s Fairness Cream Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Men’s Fairness Cream Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

– India Fairness Bleach Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Fairness Bleach Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

– Product Price & Variant Analysis of Women’s Fairness Cream, Men’s Fairness Cream and Fairness Bleach products

– Key vendors in this market space

– Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of fairness cream & bleach in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Fairness Cream Market Outlook

3. India Fairness Cream & Bleach Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share By Brand

4. India Fairness Cream Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Brand

4.2.3. By Region

4.2.4. By Gender

4.3. India Women’s Fairness Cream Market

4.3.1. Market Size By Value

4.3.2. Market Share

4.3.2.1. By Company

4.3.2.2. By Brand

4.3.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis

4.4. India Men’s Fairness Cream Market

4.4.1. Market Size By Value

4.4.2. Market Share By Brand

4.4.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis

5. India Fairness Bleach Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share By Brand

5.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis

6. India Economic Snapshot

7. Market Penetration

8. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

9. PEST Analysis

10. Trade Dynamics

10.1. Import

10.2. Export

11. Channel Partner Analysis

12. India Fairness Cream & Bleach Market Dynamics

12.1. Key Drivers

12.2. Key Challenges

13. Market

….Continued

