Ransomware is a major and hazardous cyber threat, which gets installed on the duped persons computer either by enciphering the files or by locking the complete system unless a ransom is offered or paid. Thus, to secure the systems and to overall increase the security, the organizations have made investments greater than before particularly in securing the network, data, and endpoints from various advanced cyber threats and crypto-malware including ransomware. Threat intelligence solution is an extensively used and preferred way to provide protection from such cyber threats. Hence, owing to its high demand, threat intelligence solution is expected to witness high growth in the global ransomware protection market in the near future. Majority of organizations are extremely utilizing threat intelligence solutions in order to fight various advanced cyber threats and ransomware threat, as this type of solution offers reliable and effective threat recognition. All these aspects are anticipated to boost the global ransomware protection market in the coming years.

Owing to the rise in the demand for ransomware protection in recent years as a service, the global ransomware protection market is projected to witness a substantial growth rate. The beginning of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Etherium, has enhanced the demand for ransomware protection solutions as a majority of the ransom is demanded in the form of cryptocurrency due to its untraceable nature. Moreover, the ramsomware protection market is affected by technological developments and has seen the advent of ransomware protection solutions for mobile devices too, apart from PCs. Availability of free endpoint security solutions for ransomware protection are some factors that will restrain the ramsomware protection market. Rise in demand for data backup and recovery solutions, and sharing of threat intelligence among enterprises are some opportunities for ramsomware protection market.

1. Bitdefender, 2. Fireeye, Inc., 3. Intel Security (McAfee), 4. Kaspersky Lab, 5. Malwarebytes, 6. Sentinelone, 7. Sophos Group PLC, 8. Symantec Corporation, 9. Trend Micro, Inc., 10. Zscaler, Inc.

The “Global Ransomware Protection Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global RANSOMWARE PROTECTION are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading RANSOMWARE PROTECTION Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Ramsomware Protection Market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, and application. On the basis of solution, market is segmented as anti-ramsomware software, secure web gateways, application control, IDS/IPS, and threat intelligence. On the basis of service market is segmented as managed, consulting, and support and management. On the basis of application, market is segmented as network protection, email protection, web protection, endpoint protection, and database protection.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Ransomware Protection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Ransomware Protection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ransomware Protection Market Size

2.2 Ransomware Protection Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ransomware Protection Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Ransomware Protection Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ransomware Protection Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ransomware Protection Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Ransomware Protection Sales by Product

4.2 Global Ransomware Protection Revenue by Product

4.3 Ransomware Protection Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Ransomware Protection Breakdown Data by End User

