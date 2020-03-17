Latest market study on “Airline Ancillary Services Market to 2027 by Type (Baggage fees, Onboard retail and a la carte services, Airline travel retail and FFP miles sales); and Carrier Type (Full-Service Carriers and Low-Cost Carriers) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, The global Airline Ancillary Services market is accounted to US$ 92.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 412.86 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global airline ancillary service market for the type is fragmented into Baggage fees, Onboard retail and a la carte services, Airline travel retail and FFP miles sales. There have been several changes in the airline industry. In commercial departments at airlines around the world, analytics have taken hold and inform more decisions than ever. Those decisions include how, where, when, and at what price to offer options as diverse as checked baggage, pre-assigned seats, onboard meals, and hotel bookings, all of which fall broadly under the category of ancillary. Revenue from ancillary options has almost doubled as a percentage of total airline income from 4.8% in 2010 to 9.1% in 2016. Some airlines book more than 40% of their passenger revenue from these options. As the percentage grows, and airlines recognize the competitive importance of ancillary, the need for optimization increases. Ancillary merchandising, the art and science of creating and communicating the optimal mix of options at the right price, at the right time, represents a key driver for airline revenues.

Within the Airline Ancillary Services market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Airline Ancillary Services market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

Leading Companies Profiled In The Report Include: United Airlines, Delta, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Air France/KLM, Ryanair, easyJet, Lufthansa AG, Qantas, and Emirates Group among others.

The reports cover key market developments in the Airline Ancillary Services as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Airline Ancillary Services are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Airline Ancillary Services in the world market

Importantly, the research taps critical data about the niche segments, market share, size, and growth rate to offer business owners, field marketing executives, and stakeholders a competitive edge over others operating in the same industry. Deep dive into customer-focused aspects, including spending power, shifting customer preferences, and consumption patterns, further narrate a lot about the business processes in vogue and product utilization for the forecast period.

The report segments the global Airline Ancillary Services market as follows:

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Type

Baggage fees

Onboard retail and a la carte services

Airline travel retail

FFP miles sales

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Carrier Type

Full Service Carriers

Low Cost Carriers

Global Airline Ancillary Services Market – By Geography



North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe France Germany Italy Russia U.K Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China Australia India Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



