According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “ATM Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global ATM market is expected to reach US$ 44.18 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

An ATM (Automated Teller Machine) simplifies the banking transaction processes for individuals removing the need for a teller or branch representative for guiding through banking processes. An ATM functions as an electronic banking outlet managing money and performing some of the major banking tasks such as cash withdrawal and deposit, and fund transfer to other accounts. The popularity of the ATMs in the developed, as well as developing countries of the world, has ensured consistent technological advancements and additional feature-based integrations on the machines. This has led to broadening horizons of services provided by various banks and private institutions through the installation of ATM. The 24/7 availability of the ATM, coupled with minimized hassles involved in the banking transactions with ATM, highlights the importance of these machines underlining their immense popularity worldwide.

Within the ATM market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total ATM market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

Leading Companies Profiled In The Report Include: CMS Info Systems Limited, Diebold Nicdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Workdwide, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co., Ltd., HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp., NCR Corporation, and Triton Systems among others.

The reports cover key market developments in the ATM as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the ATM are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market ATM in the world market

Increasing demand for security standards, secure transactions, automated wireless devices, and others are significantly driving the global ATM market. With the increasing ATM channels, ATM solution providers are playing a pivotal role in the financial institution’s reinvention strategy. With the new technologies, the financial institution is incorporating advanced technology features, which result in enhanced security transactions, an increase in ATM adoption, and provide enhanced customer experiences. Compliances and regulatory bodies are playing a key role in the ATM industry.

The entire value chain of ATM market can be broken down into different components. The ecosystem for ATM market comprises of Hardware solution providers, software solution providers, ATM integrators, and the ATM deployers. The hardware solution providers provide with the computing and machine equipment pertaining to the ATM. These ATMs are deployed as kiosks at various locations including shopping malls, buildings, restaurants, standalone buildings, and railway stations etc.

The report segments the Global ATM market as follows:

Global ATM Market – By Deployment

Brown Label ATM

White Label ATM

Bank Owned ATM

Global ATM Market – By Type

Cash Deposit

Cash Dispenser

Smart ATM

Others

Global ATM Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



