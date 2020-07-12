Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market Outlook With Industry Review and Forecasts

A new intelligence report Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market Was recently added to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market Research collection of top-line market study reports. International Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market report is a meticulous all-inclusive analysis of this market that provides access to direct firsthand insights on the growth trail of market at near term and long term. On the grounds of factual advice sourced from authentic industry pros and extensive primary business study, the report offers insights about the historical growth pattern of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market and present market situation. It then provides brief – and – long-term market growth projections.

Projections are only based on the comprehensive analysis of key Market dynamics that are expected to influence Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market performance and also their seriousness of impacting market growth within the span of assessment interval.

manufacturers have a vital role in the penetration and development of advanced driver assistance systems. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to enhance safety technologies. Increasing initiatives in the automotive sector to enhance car safety and develop autonomous vehicles are triggering higher investments in ADAS by OEMs. This is expected to create potential opportunities for testing equipment needed for ADAS.

According to this research report, the demand for advanced driver assistance system is expected to increase at a stellar rate in the coming years. The sales of advanced driver assistance systems testing equipment is poised to grow at a higher rate of more than 12% during the forecast period (2018-2028) and is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 140 Mn by end of the assessment year (2028).

Automotive OEMs are original manufacturers of vehicles. With growing awareness of road safety systems, rapid penetration of ADAS is being witnessed. OEMs are incorporating ADAS in their vehicles to ensure enhanced vehicle protection. This has resulted in increased use of testing equipment for ADAS by OEMs. The sale of ADAS testing equipment by OEMs is estimated to surpass US$ 100 Mn by end of the assessment period (2028).

