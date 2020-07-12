Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market 2018 – 2028

A new intelligence report Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market has been recently added to Adroit Market Research collection of top-line market research reports. Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market report is a meticulous all-inclusive analysis of the market that offers access to direct first-hand insights on the growth trail of market in near term and long term. On the basis of factual information sourced from authentic industry experts and extensive primary industry research, the report offers insights on the historic growth pattern of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market and current market scenario. It then provides short- and long-term market growth projections.

Competitive companies and manufacturers in global market

key players in the global cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market followed by Western Europe and North America region. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China which is expected to be the first country to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X). Also, the demand for cellular vehicle-to-everything in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as this region has emerged as a hub for automotive production and it caters to the growing demand for the automobile in the market. Increase in demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are the factors driving the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

In July 2018, 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and PSA Group collaborated with Qualcomm and Savari showcased the live demonstration of C-V2X direct communication technology which is operating across vehicles from multiple automakers. This demonstration presented road safety and traffic efficiency benefits of using C-V2X for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity to traffic signals and traffic management centers.

North America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Middle East and Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Opportunity assessment offered in this Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market report is important in terms of understanding the lucrative areas of investment, which prove to be the actionable insights for leading market players, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders in Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market.

In-depth global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market taxonomy presented in this report provides detailed insights about each of the market segments and their sub-segments, which are categorized based on t par various parameters. An exhaustive regional analysis of global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market breaks down global market landscape into key geographies.

Regional outlook and country-wise analysis of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market allows for the evaluation of multi-faceted performance of market in all the key economies. This information intends to offer a broader scope of report to readers and identify the most relevant profitable areas in global market place.

Taxonomy and geographical analysis of the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market enables readers to spot profits in existing opportunities and capture upcoming growth opportunities even before they approach the market place. The analysis offered in report is purely intended to unroll the economic, social, regulatory and political scenarios of the market specific to each region and country, which could help potential market entrants in Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market landscape to understand the nitty-gritty of target market areas and devise their strategies accordingly.

