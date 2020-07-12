Flame Lily Extract Expected to Witness a Fast-paced Growth Over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

The Global Flame Lily Extract market gives detailed Evaluation about all the Important aspects related to the marketplace. The analysis on global Flame Lily Extract economy, offers profound insights regarding the Flame Lily Extract market covering all of the crucial aspects of the market. Moreover, the report offers historical information with future prediction over the forecast period. Various important factors such as market trends, earnings growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are contained in almost all the market research report for every industry. A number of the vital facets analysed in the report contains market share, production, key regions, earnings rate in addition to key players.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Flame Lily Extract market are Kshipra Biotech Private Limited, Kinal Global Care Private Limited, Shiv Sales Corporation, Zeon-Health and Others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Positive growth is projected in the Flame Lily Extract market over the forecast period. Product innovations are more concentrated towards the process development which are focused for higher Colchicine content extraction. The Flame Lily plant flowering is witnessed during the period between September and October months and can be harvested 170 to 180 days post planting. It usually takes more than days for seeds drying and more than five years for the harvest of tubers. Among various parts of the flame lily plant and considering the harvest periods, seeds leaves mainly followed by roots are potential sources of Flame Lily Extract production. Colchicine is biosynthesis of the amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosine from the seeds of Flame Lily. Seeds of the flame lily are known to consist of colchicine considerably higher than other plant parts of the Flame Lily. There is a higher scope for genetics and plant breeding focusing on higher seed set production which helps in higher Flame Lily Extract yields including higher Colchicine yields.

Among the various medicinal uses, Flame Lily extract is of higher importance in use of treating inflammation, parasites, and pain. The other medicinal uses include anti-gout, anti-tumor, snake bites, urological pains, ulcers, piles, infertility, wounds, arthritis, cholera, itching, leprosy, cancer, nocturnal emission, head lice, sexually transmitted diseases, scorpion stings, kidney problems, and many other diseases. Soxhlet extraction method is the commonly used method used for the production of Flame Lily Extract from the plant parts of Flame Lily. The plant parts are highly toxic due to its Colchicine content and strictly limited to external applications. Due to the higher content of Colchicine, the Flame Lily extract can be used as a nematicide.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach is followed and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in Flame Lily Extract report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the grade, source and end-user of the Flame Lily Extract segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data related to Flame Lily Extract are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the critical data points covered in Flame Lily Extract report include:

An overview of the Flame Lily Extract market, including background and evolution.

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Flame Lily Extract market, and its potential.

Flame Lily Extract market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends.

Detailed value chain analysis of the Flame Lily Extract market.

The cost structure of the Flame Lily Extract and its segments covered in the study.

In-depth pricing analysis of Flame Lily Extract, by its product segments, regions and by major market participants.

Analysis of supply and demand of Flame Lily Extract, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario.

Analysis of the Flame Lily Extract market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants.

Competitive landscape of the Flame Lily Extract market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market.

