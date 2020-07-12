Future of Injectable Drug Delivery Market Analyzed in a New Study

The ‘Injectable Drug Delivery Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Injectable Drug Delivery market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Injectable Drug Delivery market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

Market Dynamics

The global injectable drug delivery market is expected to be driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. According to the WHO, cancer is the leading cause of deaths across the globe. In 2015, cancer was responsible for nearly 8.8 million deaths worldwide. According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2018. Furthermore, most of the injectable drug delivery devices find wide application in the treatment of diabetes. Since diabetic patients are prescribed with insulin, they require regular injection of insulin. However, the risk of needle stick injuries is a growing concern. Thus, wearable insulin pumps and other injectable drug delivery devices are the preferred option for diabetic patients, since these devices have fine needles, which reduce the likelihood of injuries.

Key Regions

The global market for injectable drug delivery is segmented in to seven key regions viz. North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America injectable drug delivery market accounted a significant share of the global market in 2017, followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The North America & Western Europe injectable drug delivery market is foreseen to lose its share to Asia Pacific, partly due to growing adoption and expansion of current manufacturers of injectable drug delivery. Thus, the injectable drug delivery market in Asia Pacific is expected to have strong growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, China, being one of the most populated regions in the world, has high aged population and the number is growing steadily. The increasing ageing population in the region is consequently expected to drive the growth of the injectable drug delivery market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

The key players identified in the global injectable drug delivery market can be classified based on the type of product they offer. Examples of some the key players manufacturing self-injector type of injectable drug delivery are Amgen, Medtronic Plc, Dexcom, West Pharmaceutical Services, and Consort Medical (Bespak), among others. The key players manufacturing needle-free type of injectable drug delivery are Crossject, Endo International Plc, and Penjet Corporation, among others. The key players manufacturing auto-injector type of injectable drug delivery are Amgen, Antares Pharma, Becton, and Dickinson and Company, Mylan, and SHL Group, among others.

