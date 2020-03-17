Electronic shelf label (ESL) is the electronic system used by the retailers to display the price of product and it uses infrared technology or radio frequency for the wireless communications. The price of each product is changes when it is updated in central control server.

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market is valued at USD 321.6 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 936.7 Billion By 2025 with CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period.

Key Players–

Some major key players for Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market are Wincor Nixdorf, SES-imagotag, M2Communication, Ltd., Pricer AB, LG Innotek, CEST, Displaydata, Teraoka Seiko Co., Altierre, E Ink Corp., and SoluM among others.

Scope Of The Report:

Increase in automation in retail and technological advancement is the key factor which helps Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market to grow.

There is an constant increase in the retail business with the constant increase in the population over the period of time. There is an increase in the demand for cost efficient and secure fast price labeling has increase the ESL market. There is an constant increase in the automation in the retail sectors which is expected to increase the operational efficiency of the retail store in the long run and reduces the human errors. Moreover, technological advancement and stringent regulatory policies are against the misleading product prices which in turn fuel the growth of electronic shelf labeling market over the forecast period. These ESL system also provide the stock information with weekly price change, promotion and discount offer which improve the customer experience which in turn increases the overall sales of the store. Increasing demand for smart ESL is expected to create opportunities for the electronic shelf label market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about ESL market is expected hamper the growth of ESL market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation –

By Product Type

LCD ESL

Segmented E-Paper ESL

Full-Graphic E-Paper ESL

By Technology

Radio Frequency (RF)

Infrared (IR)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Other

By Store Type

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Non-Food Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Other

