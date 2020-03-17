Digital Pathology Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Digital Pathology Market is valued at USD 4573.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 6392.6 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Key Players –

Danaher Corporation, Nikon Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, 3DHISTECH, HCL Technologies, Pathology Devices, Inc., Pixcelldata Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Indica Labs, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Visiopharm A/S., Leica Biosystems, Biogeniux, OptraSCAN, Pathcore, Digipath Inc., Glencoe Software, Inc., Sectrae and others.

Digital Pathology Market Regional Outlook:

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Digital Pathology Market.

Geographically, the report shows the opportunities available in the global digital pathology market in the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to capture the largest share of this market within the forecast period owing to the shortage of pathologists, rise in awareness about healthcare IT applications, and easy usage of the systems in this region. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global digital pathology market over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to expand rapidly with high CAGR more during the forecast period due to the rise in prevalence of cancer and government initiatives in this region.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product:

Whole Slide Imagining

Information Management System Storage and Communication

Digital IVD Device

Image Analysis Informatics

Others

By Type:

Automated Hematology Analyzers & Blood Cell Counters

Immunohistochemistry Image Analysis Applications

Digital Cytopathology

Digital Holographic Microscopy

Chromosome Analyzers

Fish Enumeration Systems

Digital PCR

Urine Sediment Analyzers

Signet Cell Detection

By End- User:

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Educational

Clinical

