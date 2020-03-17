A research report on Beacon Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Beacon Market is valued at USD 418.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 18053.7 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 60.1% over the forecast period.

Key Players–

Global Beacon market report covers prominent players like RS Pro Schneider Electric, Delight, Edwards Signaling & Security Systems, Hammond Manufacturing, IDEC Corporation, Schneider Electric, Sloan LED and YongWei.

Beacon Market Regional Outlook:

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Beacon Market

Geographically, the opportunities available in the global Beacon market in the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America has been experiencing strong growth in the smart beacon market, due to the high adoption rate of this technology. North America is expected to account for the majority of proximity selling market share with high penetration of mobile devices in U.S. and Canada by 2024. The high adoption of proximity selling tools in retail and attention sector is additionally one in all the foremost reasons for the expansion.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market owing to the increased investment by developing countries (especially India, China and Japan) in the region. Besides the expanding IT landscape, the government is seamlessly investing in research and development. In addition, extensive penetration of the Internet, increasing demand for wireless technology, and adoption of smart devices in the region are also supplementing the market growth. Europe is additionally one in all distinguishes players within the proximity marketing space. The plethora of e-commerce in the region is boosting the market. The simplicity of content management and location analytics provided by beacon technology is driving the growth of proximity selling market.

Market Segmentation: –

By Product Type:

LED

Halogen

Xenon

By Application:

Navigation

Defensive Communications

Others

